Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 444.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker Hannifin were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Parker Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,650,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,748,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,534,000 after buying an additional 358,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,005,000 after buying an additional 301,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Parker Hannifin has a 52-week low of $175.07 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Parker Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Parker Hannifin will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Parker Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other Parker Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,600 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $440,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,000 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $184,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $1,593,088 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Parker Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Parker Hannifin from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Parker Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

