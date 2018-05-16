Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 992,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 614,690 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 413,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 401,766 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Marvell Technology Group opened at $21.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,344. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

