Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $101.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $101.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

