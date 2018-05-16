Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 (IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 opened at $150.98 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $150.53 and a 52-week high of $151.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

