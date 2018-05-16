Paradise (PARF) Releases Earnings Results

Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Paradise had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Paradise remained flat at $$35.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Paradise has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Paradise Company Profile

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.