Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) VP Sells $472,049.60 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) VP James Matthew Vaughn sold 26,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $472,049.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,693 shares in the company, valued at $856,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $765.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.50 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 316.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

