Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 4th

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Pan American Silver opened at $17.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.