Pan American Silver (PAAS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pan American Silver earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2419895845845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $17.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

