Pampa Energía (PAM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pampa Energía earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1083352091285 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $727.36 million during the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.25%. sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

