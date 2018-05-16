Paccar (PCAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paccar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS downgraded Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paccar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Shares of Paccar opened at $63.52 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. Paccar has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Paccar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paccar news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Paccar by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

