Paccar (PCAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paccar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS downgraded Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paccar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.
Shares of Paccar opened at $63.52 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. Paccar has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Paccar news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Paccar by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paccar
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
