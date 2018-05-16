Oxford Lane Cap (OXLC) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $11.25

Oxford Lane Cap (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 2744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Cap by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Cap by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 179,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000.

Oxford Lane Cap Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

