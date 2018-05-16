Overstock.com (OSTK) Shares Up 8.2%

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.55. 1,710,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,324,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($2.68). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.18 million. equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,735 shares in the company, valued at $312,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 28.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

