Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Dorian LPG (LPG) Head to Head Review

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Dorian LPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $390.43 million 0.71 $55.97 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $167.45 million 2.37 -$1.44 million ($0.54) -13.33

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Overseas Shipholding Group and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Volatility & Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 14.14% 18.28% 5.87% Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29%

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Dorian LPG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

