O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Auto Parts comprises 1.4% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 112,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Auto Parts opened at $272.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $268.43 and a 52 week high of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. O’Reilly Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Auto Parts news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $459,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,959 shares of company stock worth $23,207,573. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Auto Parts from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on O’Reilly Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

