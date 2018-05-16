Orbital ATK (OA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,314 shares during the quarter. Orbital ATK makes up 1.3% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Orbital ATK worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Orbital ATK during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OA opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.27. Orbital ATK has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

