Oracle Co. (ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,753,230 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 13th total of 30,102,806 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,667,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $186,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $117,492,127 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle opened at $46.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oracle has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

