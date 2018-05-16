Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) in a report published on Sunday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of SGYP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 776.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGYP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

