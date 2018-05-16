Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.95. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 19,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $519,795.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,067.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $989,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,578 shares of company stock worth $3,633,036. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

