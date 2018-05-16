Oppenheimer Comments on WhiteHorse Finance’s FY2018 Earnings (WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.63.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 66.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 33,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 2,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 7,201 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,401 shares of company stock worth $117,743. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

