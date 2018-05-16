Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $396,000 in BT Group (BT) Stock

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 1,279.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 701,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 650,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 46,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group opened at $14.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BT Group has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.93.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BT Group (NYSE:BT).

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.