Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology (STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 846,230 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,461,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,523,000 after buying an additional 375,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $57.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 11,491 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $595,003.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $235,832.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,832. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.12 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

