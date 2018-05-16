Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,804,000 after purchasing an additional 786,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 624,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 285,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 146,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 144,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,147,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

CBOE stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $107.70 and a 52 week high of $109.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

