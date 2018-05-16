Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Aqua Metals opened at $3.18 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.01. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 766.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,405,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 923,668 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 2,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 410,563 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.