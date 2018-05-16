OPKO Health (OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised OPKO Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on OPKO Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut OPKO Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.44 million. analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Scott Fishel acquired 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 172,500 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $626,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,140,292.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,609,367 shares of company stock worth $5,053,787. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

