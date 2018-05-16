Operand (OP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Operand coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Operand has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Operand has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00743876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00148389 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089043 BTC.

Operand Profile

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. The official website for Operand is www.operand.money

Buying and Selling Operand

Operand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Operand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Operand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Operand using one of the exchanges listed above.

