Opal (OPAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Opal has a market cap of $673,899.00 and $62.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Opal has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00047369 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00144189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038923 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00643610 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,147,676 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.