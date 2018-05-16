Ontology Price Tops $7.23 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Ontology token can now be bought for $7.23 or 0.00087049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Binance and Koinex. Ontology has a total market cap of $828.75 million and $51.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00736741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00146468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,637,101 tokens. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Token Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, BCEX, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Abucoins and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.