OncoCyte (OCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OncoCyte opened at $2.40 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,968,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.