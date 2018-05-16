On Assignment (ASGN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

News headlines about On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Assignment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8491687419414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of On Assignment to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of On Assignment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $92.00 target price on shares of On Assignment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of On Assignment opened at $82.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . On Assignment has a twelve month low of $81.55 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.91.

On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. On Assignment had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On Assignment’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that On Assignment will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other On Assignment news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 77,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $6,036,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $787,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,047.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,427 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

