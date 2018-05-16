Omega Healthcare (OHI) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Omega Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Get Omega Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Omega Healthcare has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Omega Healthcare had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 127,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.