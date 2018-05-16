Omega Healthcare (OHI) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Omega Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Omega Healthcare has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 127,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
