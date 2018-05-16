Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $70.75

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.75 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 15127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,626 shares of company stock worth $5,059,409 over the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

