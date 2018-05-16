Old Republic International (ORI) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

