Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $144.47 and a 52 week high of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $925.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

