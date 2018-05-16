Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $144.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $144.47 and a twelve month high of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $925.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.