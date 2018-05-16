Oil-Dri Co. Of America (ODC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. Of America were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. Of America had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

