Oil-Dri Co. Of America (ODC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of ODC opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. Of America had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

About Oil-Dri Co. Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

