Office Depot (ODP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Office Depot’s focus on business operating model, growth prospects and omni-channel capabilities have led the stock to gain and outpace the industry in a month. Strategic endeavors, including strengthening of core businesses and expansion of service and subscription offerings aided the top line that not only beat the consensus mark for the third time in a row but also grew year over year during first-quarter 2018. Although, bottom line continues to decline that did not deter management from providing an encouraging outlook for 2018. The company is trying all means to give itself a complete makeover in an environment where demand for office products (paper-based) has shrunk due to technological advancements. Dismal comparable sales run across Retail Division may be the testimony of the same. Nevertheless, management is focusing on marketing, advertising and other growth-related investments but at the cost of margins in the short run.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Office Depot opened at $2.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.67. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,438,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $24,235,000. Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $24,793,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,961,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 21.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 5,243,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

