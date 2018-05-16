Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) CEO Sells $370,400.00 in Stock

Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Dougherty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Greg Dougherty sold 80,000 shares of Oclaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

Shares of Oclaro opened at $8.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Oclaro Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.37 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OCLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oclaro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oclaro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,857,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,579,000 after purchasing an additional 416,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

