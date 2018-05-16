Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE: OZM) is one of 52 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Och-Ziff Capital Management to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management 0 2 1 0 2.33 Och-Ziff Capital Management Competitors 346 1776 2181 117 2.47

Och-Ziff Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management is more favorable than its peers.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management 3.41% -222.73% 18.01% Och-Ziff Capital Management Competitors 12.56% 21.10% 10.35%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management $858.34 million $21.07 million 4.02 Och-Ziff Capital Management Competitors $2.42 billion $281.54 million 14.69

Och-Ziff Capital Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management. Och-Ziff Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Och-Ziff Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Och-Ziff Capital Management pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Och-Ziff Capital Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Och-Ziff Capital Management peers beat Och-Ziff Capital Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

