Oceaneering International (OII) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oceaneering International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4115244400254 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

OII opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.79 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

