Ocean Rig (ORIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ocean Rig traded up $1.15, hitting $26.48, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 573,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,165. Ocean Rig has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocean Rig from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocean Rig from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

