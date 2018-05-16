Ocean Rig (ORIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ocean Rig traded up $1.15, hitting $26.48, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 573,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,165. Ocean Rig has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocean Rig from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocean Rig from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Ocean Rig

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Earnings History for Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply