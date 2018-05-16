Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Releases Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

