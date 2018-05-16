ObsEva (OBSV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of ObsEva traded up $12.22, reaching $12.22, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. ObsEva has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,988,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 587,500 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 547,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Finally, Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,749,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

