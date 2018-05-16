Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $16.32 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 230.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,450 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,102 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $66.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $67.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Vetr raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.