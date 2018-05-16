OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Qryptos. OAX has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00750956 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00147558 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090776 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

