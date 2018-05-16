Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Oasis Midstream Partners opened at $18.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $494.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

