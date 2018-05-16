O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Viacom Inc (VIAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 566,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 497.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $3,521,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom opened at $28.29 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Viacom Inc has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Viacom Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.