O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,303 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,581,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,485,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,993,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,271,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 861,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $67,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $419,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Juniper Networks opened at $26.83 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

