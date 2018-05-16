Nxt Price Reaches $0.17 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg and Stocks.Exchange. Nxt has a market capitalization of $165.87 million and $3.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00199133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00122932 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00073942 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00140481 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00215364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00054730 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Vebitcoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.