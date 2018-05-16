NxStage (NXTM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NxStage (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NxStage Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and acute kidney failure. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NxStage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NXTM opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. NxStage has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.41 and a beta of -0.02.

In other NxStage news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NxStage in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NxStage by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of NxStage in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NxStage by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NxStage in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

